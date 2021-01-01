Nourison Enchanting Home Light Blue Multicolor 2 ft. x 10 ft. Persian Medallion Traditional Runner Rug

Enchanting Home presents a collection of Persian-inspired area rugs created for today's lifestyle. The traditional geometric and floral motifs are softly woven with modern, non-shed fibers and finished with classic borders. Its palette of soft colors is gently faded for a distressed vintage look that adds warmth and subtle sheen to a favorite bedroom, living room, family room or other gathering space. Enchanting Home rugs are protected by Nouri-Guard™ fiber protectant that repels most food, beverage, dirt, water and oil-based stains. Keep your home looking its best with a family-friendly Enchanting Home rug and Nouri-Guard protection!. Color: Light Blue Multi.