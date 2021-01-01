From matteo lighting
Matteo Lighting Encase Pendant Light - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light
The Encase Pendant by Matteo Lighting is a sleek and beautiful addition to spaces. With a contrasting interior and exterior finish, the single, metal, dome-shaped shade of this piece stands out as it casts a downward layer of light. Bold and contemporary, the minimalistic silhouette of this pendant is suspended by a single cable and makes a versatile choice for spaces, working effortlessly with a variety of decor styles to bring form and function to its surroundings. Shape: Cone. Finish: Bronze