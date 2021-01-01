Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch, 2-Pack, 49187, White

ALEXA COMPATIBLE – REQUIRES AN ALEXA SUPPORTED HUB for voice control with Echo products (Alexa device and hub sold separately) CANNOT connect directly with ECHO PLUS Wirelessly control ON/OFF functions of lighting with your mobile device or computer using any Z-Wave certified gateway Supported voltage – 120/277 VAC Wireless range Up to 150 feetSPACE-SAVING HOUSING DESIGN – Improved components reduced the housing depth by up to 20 percent compared to previous Z-Wave models and eliminated the need for heat tabs Quick Fit enhancements are the ideal smart solution for older-style switch boxes multi-gang configurations or any other application with limited spaceEASY INSTALLATION WITH SIMPLEWIRE – Auto line-load sensing terminals support fast and easy installation by detecting line and load wires and configuring the switch accordingly Dual ground ports which are offset to avoid switch box mounting screws support daisy-chaining in multi-switch setupsLIGHT-COMMERCIAL CAPABLE – Supports 120VAC and 277VAC for universal use in a variety of systems The switch is suitable for use in common home 120VAC or light-commercial 277VAC applications without additional equipment The smart device operates perfectly on its own or seamlessly integrates into multi-switch setups when paired with GE-branded Z-Wave Add-on Switches Up to five add-on switches can be connected to the same light fan or applianceADDITIONAL FEATURES – Easily replace any standard in-wall switch equipped with a neutral wire to remotely turn on or off and create schedules for a wide range of fixtures Works with all LED CFL incandescent and halogen and other devices It must be connected to a supported hub to interact with the Alexa NEUTRAL WIRE REQUIRED Box includes 2 in-wall white switchese