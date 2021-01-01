Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. White Enamel Dutch Oven (Oyster White) & Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, 8 Inch, Oyster Trivet

Product 1: 6-quart Dutch oven made of cast iron with chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish Product 1: Cast-iron loop side handles for a safe, secure grip when transporting Product 1: Self-basting cover with handle traps in heat, moisture, and nutrients Product 1: Hand wash; wood or silicone utensils recommended; oven-safe to 500 degrees F Product 2: 8-inch Enameled Trivet featuring a unique antler design inspired by Lodge's skillet shape Product 2: Protects countertop, table, buffet or other surfaces from hot cookware Product 2: Long lasting exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking Product 2: Features rubber feet to prevent slipping or scratching