Enamel Milk Pan, Mini Butter Warmer 4 Inch 17 Oz Enamelware Saucepan Pan Small Cookware With Wooden Handle, Perfect Size For Heating Smaller Liquid Po

Multi-ApplicationThis mini milk pot could apply to electric stove/halogen stove/induction cooktop . Don’t use it in a microwave.Keep Purest TasteCompletely neutral surface will not alter taste of milk, tea or any other food, non-toxic and corrosion resistant. Your best kitchen partner for morning drink.Multiple UsageMini pot with dual spout for one person . Ideal for warming up sauces, gravies, butter, milk, or melting chocolate and other melt purpose . Great for baby food.Easy to CleanA sponge and dish soap will be sufficient. Just don’t use a scourer ! If you are left with stains that are difficult to remove, you can try using baking soda.