White Enamel Glaze Ceramic Corner Wall Mount Bathroom Sink with Faucet

It features a unique shape. This vessel set is designed to be installed as a wall mount vessel set. It is constructed with ceramic. This vessel set comes with a enamel glaze finish in White color. It is designed for a 1 hole faucet.Features:This product is a bundle (set of multiple products). This vessel set features a unique shape with a traditional style. This product is made for wall mount installation.DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This vessel set is designed for a 1 hole faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the center. This vessel set features 1 sink.This vessel set features 1 sink.Double fired and glazed for durability and stain resistanceSolid bulky brass feel (not cheap and light). 26.25-in. Width (left to right). 18.5-in. Depth (back to front).5.75-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal.This product can usually be shipped out in 1 day. Quality control approved in Canada.Installation Type: CornerCorner Sink Installation Type: Dual Mount Installation Types: Sink Shape: SpecialtySpecialty Shape: TriangleFinish: White Enamel GlazePrimary Material: CeramicNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationOverflow Hole: YesFaucet Included: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 2.5Compatible Faucet Type: Single Hole FaucetNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Resistance Type: No ResistanceCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipDrain Placement: CenterDrain Assembly Included: YesShut-Off Valve Included: NoP-Trap Included: NoSupply Lines Included: YesPedestal Included: Compatible Pedestal Part Number: Console Included: Mounting Materials Included: YesCompatible Mounting Materials Part Number: Shroud Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Product of CanadaCompatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Compatible Shroud Part Number: Spefications:ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: ASSE 1001 Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: YescUL Listed: YesCSA Certified: YesUL 1951 Listed: YesNAHB Compliant: YesVermont Act 193 Compliant: YesIAPMO Certified: YesNSF Certified: YesLow Lead Compliant: YesUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: YesFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: YesEnvironmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: NoSMaRT Certified: NoBlauer Engel: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: NoGreenSeal Certified: NoEcoLogo Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: YesHealthRATE Certified: YesCertified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: YesIndoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YescUPC Certified: YesCSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: Dimensions:Basin Depth - Top to Bottom: 4.75Overall Length - Side to Side: 26.25Overall Width - Front to Back: 18.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Overall Product Weight: 35Pedestal Height - Top to Bottom: Faucet Centers: Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Faucet Finish: Brushed Nickel, Drain Finish: Brushed Nickel