Tech Lighting EN3SR-LO935AAN-277 Entra 3500K LED Square Adjustable Remodel 3" Trim Recessed Housing - 277 Volt Black Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

Tech Lighting EN3SR-LO935AAN-277 Entra 3500K LED Square Adjustable Remodel 3" Trim Recessed Housing - 277 Volt Element by Tech EN3SR-LO935AAN-277 FeaturesTool-free, adjustable lighting focus even while lighting is onLight adjusts 0-30° of tilt and 359° of rotationPowder coated matte black internally and externally to reduce glareAccepts two optical controls and optional trim-mounted lensOptional plaster plate included for flangeless applicationsShips with 20°, 40° and 65° opticsIntended for commercial useHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionHousing is not rated for insulated ceilingsSteel constructionIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with TRIAC, ELV, or 0-10V dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer's warrantyElement by Tech EN3SR-LO935AAN-277 DimensionsTrim Size: 3"Height: 4-1/2"Width: 3-3/16"Depth: 3-3/16"Product Weight: 1.9 lbsCutout Size: 4"Beam Spread: 20°, 40°, 65°Element by Tech EN3SR-LO935AAN-277 Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDLumens: 1004Wattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000Why Element by Tech Lighting?With all of our recessed products, we take great care to ensure the highest quality housing components and assembly methods are employed so you can rest assured that all the things you can't see- aiming mechanisms, heat sinks, drivers and wiring systems- deliver exceptional performance and safety.Highly engineered recessed lighting system deserves a premium ceiling appearance. Every ELEMENT trim is made of either die-cast aluminum or a single sheet of cold rolled steel for superior durability without sagging or warping. Trims are then powder coated for a superior finish and reduced glare. Further, die-cast or steel mesh mud plates help create a smooth, flangeless "plastered-in" appearance between trim and ceiling: No seams, No flexing. No cracks.Beautiful aesthetics and precision engineering cannot come at the expense of light performance. Every ELEMENT fixture delivers pristine, consistent light. Our engineers stay at the cutting edge of technology to deliver illumination with greater light output, longer life, less energy consumption, and a wide selection of LED and control options. Black