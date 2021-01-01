Tech Lighting EN3RLB-O Entra 3" Round Flangeless Bevel Recessed Trim Silver Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

Tech Lighting EN3RLB-O Entra 3" Round Flangeless Bevel Recessed Trim Element by Tech EN3RLB-O FeaturesDie-cast aluminum constructionCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyElement by Tech EN3RLB-O DimensionsTrim Size: 3"Height: 1/2"Width: 3-1/2"Diameter: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 0.2 lbsCutout Size: 4"Why Element by Tech Lighting?With all of our recessed products, we take great care to ensure the highest quality housing components and assembly methods are employed so you can rest assured that all the things you can't see- aiming mechanisms, heat sinks, drivers and wiring systems- deliver exceptional performance and safety.Highly engineered recessed lighting system deserves a premium ceiling appearance. Every ELEMENT trim is made of either die-cast aluminum or a single sheet of cold rolled steel for superior durability without sagging or warping. Trims are then powder coated for a superior finish and reduced glare. Further, die-cast or steel mesh mud plates help create a smooth, flangeless "plastered-in" appearance between trim and ceiling: No seams, No flexing. No cracks.Beautiful aesthetics and precision engineering cannot come at the expense of light performance. Every ELEMENT fixture delivers pristine, consistent light. Our engineers stay at the cutting edge of technology to deliver illumination with greater light output, longer life, less energy consumption, and a wide selection of LED and control options. Silver