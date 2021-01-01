From wac lighting
WAC Lighting EN-HQ50AR Low voltage Quick Connect Adapter for H Track Systems White Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories Transformers
WAC Lighting EN-HQ50AR Low voltage Quick Connect Adapter for H Track Systems FeaturesUsed to install low voltage pendants and other light fixtures to track systemsTransformer has a 1 watt minimum load and can accept light fixtures with LED modulesCompatible with any WAC Lighting QP or QF track fixture or pendantCompatible with H-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturersDie cast aluminum constructionUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 2"Width: 4-1/2"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 0.36 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: MountingVoltage Type: Low VoltageTransformer Location: SurfaceTransformer Type: Electronic Transformers White