Featuring a gorgeous, round acacia wood top, the Emslie II is a beautiful bistro table that is just as functional as it is visually enticing. The ritzy looking, water-resistant top is affixed to a decorative gunmetal-gray toned, cast iron base with crank wheel height adjustment. The Emslie II’s height can be adjusted from 30” to 41” as per preference and seating choice. The crankshaft and mechanical gimmicks of this table not only contribute to functionality but also add to the look making it a great addition to your cozy, industrial-style space. Mercana Emslie II 30-in Grey Solid Wood Top Black Metal Base Bistro Dining Table in Gray | 50447