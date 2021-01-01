From wedgwood

Wedgwood Empress Ruby Teapot & Lid

$99.95 on sale
($139.95 save 29%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Teapot & Lid in the Empress Ruby pattern by Wedgwood. Ruby Border, Scalloped, Gold Decor 4 3/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com