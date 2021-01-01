Empowering Dish Towel, Women Belong In All Places Where Decisions Are Being Made - RBG, Flour Sack Kitchen Towel, Sweet Housewarming Gift, Farmhouse Kitchen Decor, White or Gray (White)

Brighten up your home with this cute and funny flour-sack dish towel! Laughing burns calories, so use these punny towels for giggle filled dish drying, as a charming hand towel for your bathroom, or as a cute gift to a friend! All of our dish towels are 100% cotton flour sack towels. They are screen printed with Moonlight Makers original designs using non-toxic ink. Unfolded size: 28""x28"". Super absorbent after a few washes. Our products are all handmade in our downtown Asheville, NC Studio/ Gift Market. Average time between placing your order and us shipping it out: 1 business day!