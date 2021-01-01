From fairtex
Empowered PC Sentinel Gaming Desktop (AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 500W PSU, AC WiFi, No OS) Tower Gamer PC.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Quad Core Processor (4MB Cache, 3.6GHz-4.0GHz) 65W RAM: 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Hard Drive: 512GB NVMe Solid State Drive Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Integrated Graphics Motherboard: A320M Power Supply: 500W PSU Operating System: None is included. You will be responsible for installation and activation in adherence to applicable EULA terms. Accessories: USB AC WiFi Adapter & Wired LED Backlit USB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Included 3-Year CUK Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details.)