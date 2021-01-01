From trademark fine art
"Empire State Building View" by Philippe Hugonnard Framed Photographic Print
Advertisement
This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features the Empire State Building through the silhouette of a window. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and framed by professional framers. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D