From recollections

Empire Specialty Polyester Glitter by Recollections™ in Black | Michaels®

$3.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Purchase the Empire Specialty Polyester Glitter by Recollections™ at Michaels. This gold and black glitter is the perfect to decorate your paper craft projects. This gold and black glitter is the perfect to decorate your paper craft projects. Use this glitter to embellish your scrapbook, journal or handmade cards. Details: Black and gold colored 1.2 oz. (34 g) Polyester glitter | Empire Specialty Polyester Glitter by Recollections™ in Black | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com