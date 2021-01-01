From warehouse of tiffany
Warehouse of Tiffany Empire Deux 52 in. Indoor Chrome Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Advertisement
Home Accessories is offering a stately collection of ceiling fans that depart from the ordinary. Beautiful metal work with high quality mechanical elements coalesce into an elegant lighted ceiling fan. The shade is a two tiered drum with crystal embedded stamped metal walls. The richly traditional design is meant to compliment any luxurious space. Cool your home with style.