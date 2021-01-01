From safavieh
Safavieh Empire Collection EM459C Handmade Traditional European Premium Wool Area Rug, 3'6" x 3'6" Round, Blue
The handmade, hand-tufted Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with plush, premium Wool. This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 3'6" x 3'6" round For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches