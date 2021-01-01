Empire Art Direct Abstract Wall, High Resolution Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas Ready to Hang, Living Room, Bedroom & Office, 24 in. X 2 in. X.

PRODUCT TECHNIQUES - High resolution gallery wrapped gale printed on glitter canvas. The high resolution gale on glitter canvas is then stretched onto a 1.5" thick wooden frame. The canvas is then coated with an epoxy finish, which allows for a sleek and glasslike appearance. PROTECTION & INSTALLATION - No damage when delivering in high-quality carton with protective corners. Comes pre-installed with a singular saw-tooth hanger which makes it simple to display on any wall. GIFT & PERFECT DECORATION - A perfect Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentine, Birthday Gift for your relatives and friends. A great piece to put center stage in your living room, bedroom, dining area, office, hotel, bar, etc. 100% GET SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Fast shipping, risk free for purchase. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied, please contact us and we will either replace the picture or give you a full refund. ORDER NOW! DONT MISS OUT, LIMITED STOCK!