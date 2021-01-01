Worldwide Lighting Empire 12 in. Gold Crystal Wall Sconce

This stunning 3-light Crystal Wall Sconce only uses the best quality material and workmanship ensuring a beautiful heirloom quality piece. Featuring a radiant gold finish and finely cut premium grade Clear crystals with a lead content of 30%, this elegant wall sconce will give any room sparkle and glamour. Worldwide Lighting Corporation headquartered in Hayward, California is a privately owned manufacturer of high quality crystal chandeliers, pendants, surface mounts, sconces and custom decorative lighting products for the residential, hospitality and commercial building markets. The master craftsmen and designer pride themselves on their attention to detail. The high quality crystals meet all standards of perfection, possessing lead oxide of 30% that is above industry standards. With over 60-years of combined experience in the lighting industry, they have produced quality illumination solutions that can be seen in prestigious homes, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and churches across the country. Their mission is to enhance your lighting needs with exquisite fixtures at an exceptional value.