Mohawk Home Empearal Navy Ornamental (4' X 6') Area Rug

CONSCIOUSLY CREATED: Made with Mohawk's exclusive EverStrand yarn, a premium polyester produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles, this area rug offers an environmentally friendly home décor option that is as easy on the eyes as it is the world around us. DURABLE MATERIALS: Designed to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, the polyester surface with non-skid latex backing offers superior strength stain resistance and fade-resistant color clarity while also maintaining super soft feel, fixed shape, and precise placement. A great choice for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. LOW PILE HEIGHT: This resilient low 0.40” pile height is perfect for entryways, busy areas, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. Great for any indoor space, including the living room, dining room, bedroom, office, kitchen, entryway, children’s rooms, game room, and more. EASY CARE AND CLEAN: The easy-to-clean surface keeps this area rug attractive for years to come. Simply vacuum regularly, spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water, or clean professionally when needed. MADE IN THE USA: As the world’s largest area rug manufacturer, Mohawk products offer a 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty and are proudly made in America of US and imported materials.