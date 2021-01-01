From dainolite
Dainolite EMP-111P Emperor 13" Wide Pendant Aged Brass / Off White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite EMP-111P Emperor 13" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 72" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 2 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 13"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass / Off White