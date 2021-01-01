Noble House Emmy 7-Piece Wood and Wicker Outdoor Dining Set with Crme Cushion

This clean and simple dining set, from the Noble House outdoor furniture assortment, combines the functionality of wood and iron with the comfort of wicker. Complete with a table and 6 wicker dining chairs, this set offers comfortable seating in the great outdoors. Sure to complement any patio decor, this dining set offers you a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable wicker chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather resistant set that will last your for years to come.