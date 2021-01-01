Emmy 1 - Light 5.75" Caged Geometric Semi Flush Mount

Crafted with a careful design, this semi-flush mount brings more than just a bright glow to your home. A perfect complement to industrial and farmhouse aesthetics, it showcases a vintage-inspired cage shade that lets the 100W bulb (not included) shine directly over your space. It is available in multiple color options, so you can easily find the right tone for your home. This semi-flush mount is also compatible with a dimmer switch. Finish: English Bronze