Brookside Emmie Adjustable Charcoal Full Upholstered Headboard with Square Tufting, Grey

Create a chic modern look for your bedroom with our Brookside Emmie headboard. With 7-different adjustable height options between 34 and 46 in., this headboard can complement any decor. Built with sturdy and sustainable Siberian Larch wood and finished with a durable linen-inspired fabric, this headboard is the epitome of class and function. Buttonless square tufting finishes the elegant look of this headboard, while a hidden back compartment provides all the necessary hardware to attach it to any bed base, frame, or even the wall. Available in four beautiful and neutral colors and 2-different styles square or diamond tufting, this headboard is truly the way to make all your decorating dreams come true. Color: Charcoal.