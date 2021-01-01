Delta Emmeline Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with ShieldSpray in Matte Black

The defined ridges of the Emmeline Kitchen Collection's diamond-shaped spout cut a streamlined profile, balanced by captivating details that lend an elemental sense of old- world flair. Kitchen sink faucets with Touch-Clean Spray Holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. Delta ShieldSpray Technology cleans with laser-like precision while containing mess and splatter. A concentrated jet powers away stubborn messes while an innovative shield of water contains splatter and clears off the mess, so you can spend less time soaking, scrubbing and shirt swapping. Delta kitchen faucets with DIAMOND Seal Technology perform like new for life with a patented design which reduces leak points, is less hassle to install and lasts twice as long as the industry standard. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta kitchen faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Color: Matte Black.