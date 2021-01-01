KICHLER Emmala 24 in. 6-Light Brushed Natural Brass with Black Chandelier

Advertisement
The Emmala collection is a dash of lux glam. With stacked forms inspired by the iconic Chrysler Building, Emmala strongly references Art Deco. Its familiar wagon-wheel shape and inviting warm brass finish provide a touch of familiar. Together, Emmala brings satisfaction. Emmala 24 in. 6-light chandelier features candle sleeves resting on Brushed Natural Brass rings. An Art Deco stacked column anchors the piece, and Black accents create dimension that's both contemporary and luxurious.