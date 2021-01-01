Twin Emma Velvet Headboard White - Skyline Furniture

The interesting shell shape of this channel seamed, Mid-Century Modern headboard has curves that are eye-catching. Made to order and manufactured in Illinois this feature piece is also skillfully hand upholstered in a rich Classic Velvet fabric. If you have been searching for an uncommon or exceptional look for your bedroom space, it just doesn't get much better than this headboard in terms of interest. So sophisticated you can easily build the rest of your design around it. Overall Width: 42 Inches Overall Height: 49 Inches Overall Depth: 5 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 22 Inches Size: Twin. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.