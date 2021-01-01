Emma Chandelier by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Black - (SHM1912471)

The Emma Chandelier by Alder & Ore uses slim metal branches to offer a stripped-down contemporary-industrial look to its surroundings. A circular canopy suspends the fixtures long central stem, while shorter branches spread out horizontally from a round hub. This arrangement of components into a thin, almost skeletal frame places the lamping and shade arrangement the center of attention. The design also emphasizes the pieces upward-facing sockets, which are tucked underneath matching fabric shades and generate a friendly ambiance around the fixture. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black