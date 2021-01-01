From avanity
Avanity Emma 43-in White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrera White Natural Marble Top | EMMA-VS43-WT-C
The Emma 43 in. vanity Combo embraces purity of design and masterful construction. The vanity in white finish paired with black bronze hardware brings to life the cabinet’s simple, clean lines. Emma provides abundant storage and Zen-like functionality. Soft-close glides and hinges keep things quiet and the solid wood frame and dovetail joints keep things strong. It includes a Carrera white marble top and rectangular undermount sink. The collection also features complementary mirror and linen tower to expand the look. Emma makes your bathroom beautiful. Avanity Emma 43-in White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrera White Natural Marble Top | EMMA-VS43-WT-C