From one allium way
Eminence 3 - Drawer Nightstand in Antique White
Advertisement
Anchor your transitional bedroom with this three-drawer nightstand. The perfect bedside companion, this transitional nightstand provides three drawers to keep those necessities close by and organized. An antique finish is versatile for many color schemes, with dark finish hardware for a striking touch. The clean transitional lines are enhanced with wood trim details for visual interest. This nightstand could easily serve as an end table or accent table anywhere additional storage is desired.