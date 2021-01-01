From madison park
Madison Park Champagne Emily Faux Silk Solid Pleated Valance
Advertisement
Madison Park Emily Faux Silk Solid Pleated Valance. Stylishly frame your window, with the Madison Park Emily Solid Pleated window valance. This tailored valance features pleated detailing at the bottom for soft texture and dimension, while the faux silk fabric provides a soft sheen and simple update to the neutral palette. Finished with added lining and a rod pocket top makes this classic valance an easy addition to any window. Dimensions: 1 Window Valance: 50 in L x 18 in W