International Concepts Emily 30 in. H Unfinished Swivel Bar Stool, Natural

Enhance your room decor with the International Concepts Dining Essentials Bar Stool. This stool has a full back, providing a lot of support, so you can sit comfortably for an extended period of time. It has a classic style for a look that can easily match with your current interior design. It features an armless design, so you can fit it under the counter or bar. Made from wood, it is easy to maintain and has a homey, aesthetically pleasing look. This stool is eco-friendly, making it a smarter choice for your home and the environment. Color: Natural.