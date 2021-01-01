From daltile
Daltile Emerson Wood Basalm Fir 8 in. x 47 in. Color Body Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.18 sq. ft/case)
Get the beautiful look of wood without the worry with Emerson Wood Balsam Fir, from Daltile. These gray toned 8 in. x 47 in. large-format wood-look porcelain tiles combine the great look of hardwood floors with the versatility, performance and durability of porcelain tile. Use this wood look tile anywhere in your home including bathrooms, laundry rooms, and mud rooms. Color: Basalm Fir.