Hillsdale Furniture Emerson Natural Sheesham Nesting Tables (Set of 3), Natural Sheesham Wood / Gray Metallic

Classic, natural wood construction is the hallmark of the Emerson nesting tables. Constructed of natural sheesham wood, the thick table tops let the hue and character of the grain shine through its clean finish and weathered edges. The nesting tables come in a set of three, each with a descending height and table size to ensure that they nest for maximum space-saving when not in use. Large table has a 24 in. height x 24 in. width x 15 in. depth, medium table has a 20-1/2 in. height x 19 in. width x 12-3/4 in. depth and small 17-1/2 in. height x 14-1/2 width x 10-1/2 in. depth. Some assembly required. Color: Natural Sheesham Wood / Gray Metallic.