Trio Supply House Emerson Modern And Contemporary Light Grey Fabric Upholstered King Size Bed

The Emerson fabric upholstered bed is relaxed and quietly elegant. Soft grey polyester fabric upholstery is complemented by black painted wood legs for a graceful piece of bedroom furniture. Featuring curvaceous headboard, the bed is button-tufted for a classic look while silver nail heads trimming reflects its glamour. Matching with a low footboard, the Emerson will create an airy feel in a small room setting. For you to lean back comfortably, the bed frame is padded throughout with foam over its solid rubber wood frame. Standard US box spring and mattress will complement this king-sized Emerson bed for an elevated bed height. Made in Malaysia, the Emerson requires assembly. Color: Light Gray, Size: Full