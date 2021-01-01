Emerson Floral Taupe Area Rug

Flat-woven rugs are the result of inspiration from traditional Kilim designs and effective use of modern weaving techniques. These unique, thin, pileless rugs are characterized by their tight weave and flat surface. The rugs have the ability to withstand high foot traffic, yet the styles are as old as the fourth century. The classical looks to Mediterranean warmth, to Scandinavian simplicity, to modern contemporary styling, to warm and casual, to the family room and more. Their versatility allows these timeless rugs to add individually to any home and decor.