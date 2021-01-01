Troy Emerson 5-Light Carbide Black Chandelier with Brushed Brass Shade

Ask any interior designer and they will tell you about the importance of texture. Emerson's got it in abundance, from the slightly rough texture of the carbide black metal frame to the knurled candlecups to the ridged brass accents throughout the piece. Smooth planes of brass sculpt the light source, warmly reflecting its elegant incandescence. Emerson exudes a sense of order and balance. Resisting easy categorization, Emerson is ready to be put to imaginative uses in a variety of styles.