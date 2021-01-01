From kathy ireland home by luminance
kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Emerson 25-in Solid Wood Ceiling Fan Blades in Brown | G60CO
Compatible with any blade select series ceiling Fan, these 25 inch six-layer wood veneer blades are micro-balanced within one gram and are cross-laminated for stability and warp resistance. Furthermore, these blades are sealed to resist moisture. Enjoy impressive airflow in style. Now available in the new finish Coffee. kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Emerson 25-in Solid Wood Ceiling Fan Blades in Brown | G60CO