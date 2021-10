Customize the amount of air moved and the look of your fan with 8 different lengths of downrods available in any current Emerson finish. This 12 in. downrod is best for ceilings that are 10 ft. high. If your ceiling fan has a light kit, reduce the length of the downrod by 12 in. kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Emerson 1-ft Downrod | CFDR1AP