Emeril Striped Gray Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This rug is great for your patio, backyard, the beach or camping. Crafted in India using premium quality recycled plastic straws which are tightly woven together to offer strength and durability. The rug itself is soft to touch, lightweight and is fully reversible. It is also earth-friendly as it is manufactured from high grade fully recyclable materials. This rug is a low maintenance rug as a result of its resistance to moisture and mildew. It can be easily cleaned by wiping the rug with a wet/dry cloth or can be hosed off. UV protection prevents color fading or any damage caused by Sun. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'