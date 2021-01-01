From vista alegre
Emerald 5 Piece Place Setting, Service for 1
Advertisement
In the golden era of the Art Deco movement, metals and precious stones were elements usually associated with the geometrization of the patterns, reflecting opulence inherent in artistic creation. The pieces in the Emerald dinner set, richly decorated with matte gold and dark greens, replace excess with elegance, recreating with modernity - using original pieces of the brand from the 30s - the typical exuberance of the period.