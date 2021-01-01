Emely Accent Mirror

Create an illusion of more space with this contemporary wood bedroom accent mirror. This alluring accent mirror lends a touch of glimmering glam to your home decor. Constructed using a premium all wood frame making it more durable and sturdy that will last for years. The rectangle design silhouette is perfectly displayed horizontally or vertically. Hang this piece vertically in at the end of your formal dining room to effortlessly expand your space, or for a sophisticated setup in your living room with sofa and chairs, while its rectangle silhouette blends effortlessly into both casual or formal aesthetics. Features a beautiful gloss finish. The mirror will come with heavy packaging to ensure that it is delivered damage free the first time. Bringing you the best style and comfort to your home. Color: Wenge