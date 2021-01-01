DII Shimmering Leaves Embroidered Placemat(Set of 4)

DII CAMZ11218 100% Polyester, Christmas Holiday Embroidered Placemats Set, Shimmering LeavesCountry of Origin: China Material: 100% Cotton Includes: Set of 4 placemats Dimensions: 13x19" Uses: Decorative Place Setting that also Protects your Table from Harm! These beautifully designed mats are a great basic to dress up into a formal meal or for something casual. Easily adds texture and interest to any table. Have a mess? These are easy to care for. Simply throw them in the wash to clean and then lay flat to dry. Rectangular placemats measure 13x19" and are made of 100% Cotton - they are a staple for every kitchen. With a large variety of color options these can be mixed and matched and swapped out depending on the season. Entertain guests and serve a big meal with all the fixings on our placemats year after year! Care Instructions: Machine wash cold separately on Gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Warm iron if needed. Wash separately before use. DII offers delightful home products including themed cloth napkins, napkin rings, table runners, and tablecloths. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our collections or search DII Table Tops.