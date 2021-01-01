Embroidered High Back Ergonomic Executive Chair

This plush LeatherSoft chair has a very appealing look to show off your modern taste in computer seating. The chair features generous padding on the seat, back and arms to provide comfort throughout the day. Having the support of an ergonomic office chair may help promote good posture and reduce future back problems or pain. High back office chairs have backs extending to the upper back for greater support. The high back design relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The titanium nylon base with black caps prevents feet from slipping when resting on chairs base. Personalize this chair with custom text or a logo to show off your individual style or company design.