Hestan EMBR36-NG 83000 BTU 36 Inch Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with Trellis Burner System Infrared Sear Burners and Rotisserie from the Aspire by Hestan Series Aspire Series 36 Inch Built-In Natural Gas Grill with Standard Burners, Rotisserie, 647 sq. in. Grilling Surface Size, Warming Rack, Marquise Accented Control Panel in Steeletto Stainless Steel. The grill provides a spacious 647 sq. in. surface space for cooking. The halogen lighting illuminates the cooking surface below.Features:Stainless Steel Removable Drip Tray - Stainless steel removable drip tray for easy maintenance and cleanupWarming Rack - The warming rack creates a secondary cooking surfaceInfrared Rotisserie Burner - Infrared rotisserie burner provides intense heat, perfect for rotisserie, broiling or finishingHalogen Work Lights - Integrated high-intensity halogen work lights angle slightly toward the center for bright, even illumination. Light lens is easily removable without the use of tools for easily changing bulbs, and cleaningSpecifications:BTU Output: 83000Total Cooking Area: 647 Sq. In.Control Type: Turn KnobFuel Type: Natural GasBurner Style: Infrared, Stainless SteelHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 35"Depth: 23-1/2" Built-In BBQ Grills Stainless Steel