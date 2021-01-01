Embossing Mat Lace Band Silicone imprint Fondant impression Sugar Paste Mould Cake Decoration Tools Kitchen chocolate Sugar Paste Baking Mold.

Best Quality Guranteed. Vintage patterns Cake Decorating Supplies edible floral French Empire lace ornamented in the refined Art Nouveau style of Swiss lace. Stunning silicone imprint Mould and sugar Gum Paste mat. Beautiful intricate fondant impression lace, and detailed drawings for fondant cake decoration, cupcake decor, clay crafting, scrapbook projects decorating etc. Reusable, FDA approved, food grade silicone material. Perfect for professionals as well as beginners. Easy to clean and store, Dishwasher safe, Oven, freezer, microwave safe too! Can withstand high temp. and freezing, Great for holiday gift and edible lace and sugar veil products. Use with food products only. Works great with any cake lace mix available on the market. Finished edible lace widths are: 0.55 inch (1.5cm) / 0.67 inch (1.9cm) / 0.9 inch (2.1cm), Color: pink or purple / Total product size: 15 inches x 4.6 inches (38.7 x 11.8cm)/ Depth: 0.2 cm, weight: 3.10 oz (88g)