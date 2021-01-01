From the holiday aisle
Embossed Star Ornament
Advertisement
Features:Primary Material: TinGreat to use to decorate any treeHandmadeProduct Type: Holiday Shaped OrnamentAttachment Type: Hanging OrnamentTheme: StarAnimals: Plants: Color: Pattern: Primary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: TinNumber in Set: 12Outdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Handmade: YesGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Lighted: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: YesHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: Animated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoProduct Care: Wipe with a light clothCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: No StyleSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 1Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: 7Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: 7Assembly:Warranty: Color: Rusty