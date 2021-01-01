From sharper image
Sharper Image Embossed Microfiber Sheet Set
Available in Twin, TwinXL, Full, Queen, King and California King Sizes Twin size incudes Flat Sheet (66x96), Fitted Sheet (39x75+15), and one Standard Pillow Case (21x30) TwinXL Size includes Flat Sheet (66x102), Fitted Sheet (39x80+15) and One Standard Pillow Case (21x30) Full Size Includes Flat Sheet (81x96) Fitted Sheet (54x75+15), and Two Standard Pillow Cases (21x30) Queen Size Includes Flat Sheet (90x102) Fitted Sheet (60x80+15) and Two Standard Pillow Cases King Size Includes Flat Sheet (108x102) Fitted Sheet (78x80+15) and Two King Size Pillow Cases (21x40) California King Set Includes Flat Sheet (108x102), Fitted Sheet (72x84+15) and Two King Size Pillow Cases (21x40) Machine washable Available in blue and tan 90 GSM 100% Polyester microfiber Stain Release Finish