The Gray Embossed Distressed Metal Mirror is an impeccable reflection of your elegant style! Its vintage, weathered design is perfect for your rustic space. Overall mirror measures 30.125L x 1.5W x 40.25H in. Crafted of wood composite and glass Gray finish Rectangle shape Accents Weight: 14.5 lbs. Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. To clean mirror, spray a small amount of glass cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and wipe clean. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including hexavalent chromium which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .