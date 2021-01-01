From zeonetak

Embossed 3D Self-Adhesive Foam Baseboard Wall Sticker Floor Line Corner Line Waterproof Skirt Board Stickers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The self-adhesive waterproof skirting waist line comes with back glue, which can be used after tearing off the back glue. Use PVC waterproof material, waterproof and moisture-proof. High-definition bright film technology, scratch-resistant and scratch-resistant. It is suitable for background wall, balcony decoration, background border, door frame and window sill decoration, etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com